Premiere: High Pulp Shares New Single “You’ve Got To Pull It Up From The Ground (ft. Theo Croker)” Pursuit of Ends Coming April 15th via ANTI-

Photography by Will Matsuda



Seattle jazz collective High Pulp are by no means genre purists; in promoting their upcoming sophomore record Pursuit of Ends, they’ve touted their love of punk, shoegaze, and hip-hop, releasing singles laden with breakbeats and synthscapes. But the energy and improvisational spirit of jazz is what unites them, and in their latest track “You’ve Got To Pull It Up From The Ground (ft. Theo Croker)” they point back to the genre’s all-time greats.

“During COVID, we spent a lot of time listening to Miles Davis’ Second Quintet, and specifically the drum solo at the start was inspired by ‘Agitation’ off of E.S.P.,” explains drummer Bobby Granfelt. “There’s something about that quintet that is so awe-inspiring. I think it’s the way they have such a deep shared concept which allows them to improvise in a meaningful way.”

“You’ve Got To Pull It Up From The Ground” is the last track on Pursuit of Ends–their first LP on ANTI- Records–and along with its adventurous percussion solo, it features a guest appearance from Grammy-nominated trumpeter Theo Croker. Beyond that, though, it offers insight into one of the shared ideas at the center of the High Pulp project’s sonic solar system.

“‘Pull It Up’ is really a concept that is at the core of the band,” says Granfelt. “It’s sort of about magic, sort of about will, sort of about self-love. It’s a concept based in the idea that things are already where they need to be, and it’s about unearthing what is already there as opposed to creating something ‘new.’”

Pursuit of Ends is slated for April 15 release via ANTI- Records, and you can stream “You’ve Got to Pull it Up From the Ground” below.

<p>