Premiere: Holland Belle Shares New Single “What’s Best for You” New Album Bird Song Coming May 13th

Photography by Elizabeth Ibarra



Next month, upstate New York-based indie folk singer/songwriter Holland Belle is set to share her upcoming debut record, Bird Song. Filled with sun-lit reflections on growth, spirituality, and the broad spectrum of human emotion, the record finds Belle coming into her own after co-founding and fronting the LA dream pop outfit Nightjacket. Inspired by the beauty of morning birdsong, the record is an ethereal folk meditation, bolstered by unexpectedly playful instrumental flourishes and a gorgeous naturalist soul.

The full record is out on May 13th, but ahead of the release, Belle has shared a new single, “What’s Best for You,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“What’s Best for You” is a work of alluring contrasts. Initially, the track is carried by Belle’s honeyed vocals and gentle acoustic strumming, but Belle quickly sets it apart with vibrant rhythms and a rippling surf-tinged guitar solo. These flourishes add an element of gleeful adventure to the arrangement, bringing lively color to the track’s intimate world.

Lyrically, the track sees Belle pulled in similarly different directions, meditating on the difference between what we think we need and what we actually need. She confesses, “Sometimes I ask for glory and sometimes I ask for peace / Sometimes I want a baby, sometimes to be released / From every attachment, and every single need / But I don’t know, / What’s best for me.”

As Belle explains, “‘What’s Best For You’ asks the question: What if you loved another person for who they were instead of who you dreamed they would become? And if you figured it out, could you turn the mirror and do the same for yourself?”

Check out the song below, out everywhere now. Bird Song is out May 13th. Pre-save the full record here.

