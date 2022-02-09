News

Premiere: Hollyy Shares New Single "Searching For Northern Lights" New EP If You're Ever Lost Out February 11th





Later this week, Chicago-based band Hollyy is set to share their sophomore EP, If You’re Ever Lost. Drawing equal influence from classic soul records, jazz influences, and indie rock stylings, the self-proclaimed “garage-soul boys” made their debut in 2020 with their first EP, Miss the Feeling. Their follow-up release was produced and engineered with the help of Mark Needham (The Killers, Fleetwood Mac) and Nixon Boyd (Hollerado), and sees the band crafting their retro soul style with a newfound passion for studio experimentation.

The full record is out Friday, February 11th, but today the band have shared one last taste of the EP with their new track “Searching For Northern Lights,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Searching For Northern Lights” begins as another swaying soul ballad from the band, but the track quickly ascends into transcendental emotive heights. The lyrics trace a search for meaning and purpose, represented by the beauty of the titular Northern Lights. Fittingly, the song itself feels tailor-made for soundtracking emotional epiphanies. Beginning on a wistful guitar pop chord progression, the instrumental gradually grows more impassioned, matching the soulful intensity of vocalist Tanner Bednar’s performance. As the song crescendos towards its climax, tumbling drum fills, rippling synth arpeggios, and a soulful guitar solo join the mix, carrying the song to its close amidst a tremendous rush of instrumental euphoria.

The band explains of the track, “Trying to find one’s place in the world is difficult. We’re told by institutions and societal pressures what we’re supposed to do in order to succeed and be happy. We live in a world that’s obsessed with what everyone has to say or think about who we are and what we do that we hardly ask ourselves what we truly want for ourselves, our lives and what fulfills us at the end of the day. Searching For Northern Lights is about letting go of all the voices telling you what to do and instead listening to one’s own voice and looking forward within, to find the true path forward.”

Check out the song below and pre-order the EP here. If You’re Ever Lost is out February 11th.

<a href="https://hollyy1.bandcamp.com/track/searching-for-northern-lights">Searching For Northern Lights by Hollyy</a><p>