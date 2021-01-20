News

Premiere: Hoorsees Debut New Single, “Get Tired” Self-Titled Debut LP Out February 19 Via Kanine Records

Photography by Lucas Martin



Parisian indie quartet Hoorsees have returned with another single from their upcoming self-titled debut record, “Get Tired,” premiering with Under the Radar. The jangly indie track is the third single released from the album, following the lush melodic escapism of last year’s “Overdry” and “Videogames.” With a scruffy slacker demeanor coupled with emotive, heart-on-their-sleeve writing, the band perfectly encapsulates young adult boredom and frustration.

The band's latest single, “Get Tired,” effortlessly calls back to late ‘90s alt rock, capturing all of the style’s emotive core, hazy pop jangle, and dissaffected attitude. Built around frontman Alex Delamard’s recurring call to “Get Tired,” the song reflects on the stages of loss, always looping back to Delamard’s resounding refrain. Though the lyrics are rather downbeat, the instrumentation is anything but sedate. A driving rhythm section and sharp chord changes keep a dynamic feel to the track, while Delamard's vocals have a rich resonance and charming slacker style, coming together for a compelling indie pop blend.

The band says of “Get Tired,” "The song took a while to be written, I was never really satisfied about it so I recorded the demo 2 or 3 times before getting the current version. The reason why is that the structure is weird as there is no real verse or chorus, but people told me that it was cool that way. The idea was to have a simple song with a two-chord progression, but trying to explore different moods with it." Check out the song below and watch for the band’s self-titled debut record out February 19th via Kanine Records.