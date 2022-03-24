News

All





Premiere: Hoorsees Share New Single “Cream & Onion” New LP A Superior Athlete Due Out April 22nd via Kanine Records

Photography by Clara Latour



Early last year, we shared the final single from Parisian indie rock quartet Hoorsees’ stellar debut record. In the time since, the band have been in and out of lockdowns in France, mainlining a series of classic ‘80s movies and the defining indie records of the ‘90s. That combination of pandemic-era restlessness and lush musical influences has heralded a new era for the band with their new record, A Superior Athlete.

The band have already shared the first singles from the album, “Week-end at Bernie’s” and “Jansport,” and today the band are back with another new single, “Cream & Onion,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Cream & Onion” is another taste of Hoorsees’ playful guitar pop, marrying the listless brilliance of ‘90s slacker rock with bright, jangly melodies. Singer Alex Delemard describes the track as “embracing the nostalgia of the broke thirty-year-old gastronome.” Undeniably, there’s a certain nostalgia that runs through the track, as the lyrics bring the band back to teenage days spent with the Internet and hardcore CDs.

But the band also displays an off-kilter delivery and playful oddball charm that makes the track much more than an exercise in nostalgia. Look no further than Delmard’s instantly memorable food comparisons: “I’m soft as a cream & onion chip / I got an overdramatic side in me / As a cream & onion chip.” “Cream & Onion” perfectly encapsulates the offbeat yet irrestible style that defines Hoorsees.

Check out the song below, along with a live performance of the track. A Superior Athlete is due out everywhere on April 22nd via Kanine Records.

<p>