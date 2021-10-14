News

All





Premiere: Hotel Debuts New Single “Holy Smokes ft. Obi III” Listen to the New Track Below





Sydney-based producer and musician Andy Tudehope debuted as Hotel last year, making waves in his native Australia with his first single “Loose Change.” This year, Tudehope followed with his second single, “Meraki,” showing new angles to his genre-bending style. Where “Loose Change” introduced him with driving indie rock guitars, hip hop beats, and new wave synths, “Maeraki” is a dancefloor-filling disco banger, full of dizzying Bowie-esque glamor and pounding dance beats.

Today Hotel is back once again, this time with his third release, “Holy Smokes,” premiering with Under the Radar.

It’s quickly becoming standard practice to expect the unexpected from Hotel, and “Holy Smokes is no exception. “Holy Smokes” is a more spikey detour, with stabbing guitars adding bite to the tight rhythms and earworm bassline. For “Holy Smokes,” Tudehope also once again recruited his childhood friend Obi III for a verse following his standout feature on “Loose Change,” along with Josh Pearson, William Gunns on production. The resulting track shifts between pulsating beats and noisy rock textures, making for an irresistible taste of renegade dance punk from Hotel.

Check out the song below.