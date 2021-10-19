News

Premiere: Hush Kids (Jill Andrews and Peter Groenwald) Share Video for "Weatherman" Weatherman EP Is Out Now

Photography by Nathan Zucker



Nashville-based duo Hush Kids is part band, part friendship. Jill Andrews and Peter Groenwald have both been staples of the alt country and indie folk scene for years. In addition to his solo career, Groenwald shared the stage with The Civil Wars and Ruston Kelly, while Andrews was a founding member of the everybodyfields. Their creative partnership began as a songwriting duo for other artists, but the resulting tracks revealed the undeniable creative chemistry that formed the foundation for Hush Kids.

The pair shared their debut self-titled EP back in 2018 and earlier this month they released their follow-up EP, Weatherman. Today they’re back again with an accompanying video for the EP’s title track, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Weatherman” is a gorgeous crystalline love song from the pair. Accompanied by only acoustic guitars and some watery keys and percussion, Groenwald and Andrews’ voices interlock in flawless harmony, delivering an instrumentally slight but lyrically cutting offering. The pair search for beauty in hard times, ultimately finding the hope they need within their loved ones一“We don’t need the perfect summer day to feel alright / Stand out in the rain as long as you are by my side / Don’t listen to the weatherman / I think he’s got it wrong / We’ve had the sun inside of us all along.”

For the song’s accompanying video, the band illustrates the themes of companionship through dark times with beautiful hand-drawn animation. As they explain, “We wanted a visual representation for our song ‘Weatherman’ and asked the very talented Anjali Kamat to see what she could dream up. We’d been admiring her drawings for a while from afar, and we’re so pleased to work with her on this beautiful animation. It adds a new life to a song we hold dearly.”

Check out the video below. The Weatherman EP is out now.

