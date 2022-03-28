News

All





Premiere: I AM SNOW ANGEL Shares New Single “Tom” New LP Lost World Is Out May 6th

Photography by Carl Timpone



Over the past few years, New York singer, songwriter, and producer Julie Kathryn has been making spiraling ambient pop soundscapes under the moniker I AM SNOW ANGEL. She followed up her 2019 record Mothership with a pair of EPs in 2021, elegy and Falling Down To The Earth. Now, after years under the inward gaze of isolation Kathryn is back with a new record, Lost World.

Created remotely during the winter lockdowns in upstate New York, Lost World sees Kathryn pairing with producer Charle Newman (The Magnetic Fields) and musician/composer J.J. Appleton to craft a set of newly confident and expansive dream pop gems. Earlier this year, Kathryn shared the first singles from the record, “Twisted Romance” and “Lost World.” Today she’s back with her latest single, “Tom,” along with an accompanying music video, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Tom” finds Kathryn wrapped in an indelible haze of recollection, reliving the joys and the chaos of a past relationship. She asks, “Tom, don’t you remember me? / I was fun / We kissed in the September breeze / Tom don’t you remember me? / I sang my songs / My wildness was anarchy.” Each new memory is accompanied by soft thrums of guitar, understated swells of synths, and dreamy electronic beats. Meanwhile, Kathryn delivers an enchanting vocal performance, evoking all of the melancholy, wistful joy, and hazy beauty of a well-worn memory.

As Kathryn describes, “‘Tom’ recounts a series of memories, like a repetitive dream on loop. I wanted to evoke a feeling of conflicted reflection – the casual, melancholic ways that we re-live our past relationships over and over in our minds. Danaë and Ariel (of Black Pug Films) captured this hazy dream-state in their direction of the music video, and Billy Keane perfectly embodied Tom. The melody and lyrics for this song arrived to me almost fully formed, and I produced the entire track in my home studio. Travis Ference did the final mix.”

Check out the song and video below. Lost World is out everywhere on May 6th.

<p>