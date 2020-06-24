News

Premiere: I Like Trains Share Video for New Track “Dig In” Kompromat Due Out August 21 via Atlantic Curve





Leeds-based post-punk band I Like Trains have shared their video for their new track "Dig In" off of their forthcoming LP Kompromat, due out August 21st via Atlantic Curve, and we are pleased to premiere it. Televangelist sermons, parliamentary meetings, and gameshows all merge into a dizzying spectacle that reflects the performative nature of power; the sick show to which we are all subscribed. Imperative lyrics that command and demand your attention flash over the sound of a contorting guitar riff that mutates as it rings around the persistent, driving rhythm. Check out the video below.

A presser for the track reads as follows: "'This one is for those morally bankrupt schemers who have managed to leverage extraordinary power and wealth while never being on the ballot,' explains vocalist David Martin. 'For a job that would serve them best by working in the shadows, it's incredible to see how their egos have landed them all in hot water. They can't seem to help themselves, and yet somehow they manage to worm their way out of any real justice by calling in favours and laying low until it all blows over.'"

Kompromat is the band's first new album in eight years.

