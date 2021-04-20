News

All





Premiere: Icelandic Duo BSÍ Share New Single “Vesturbæjar Beach” Sometimes depressed... but always antifascist Coming May 21st

Photography by Maria-Carmela Raso



Icelandic DIY duo BSÍ is a band of two sides. On one hand, the duo takes an easygoing approach to the band, beginning with Silla Thorarensen (drums/vocals) and Julius Pollux Rothlaender (bass guitar/toe-synths) trying instruments they didn’t know how to play and writing understated DIY heartbreak ballads. On the other, the pair are equally stridently passionate and committed to smashing unjust hierarchies. These two sides form the dividing line of the duo’s upcoming two-part debut Sometimes depressed… but always antifascist, creating an even split between intimate melancholic indie pop and upbeat riot grrrl punk attitude.

The band already shared two new singles, “25Lue” and “Dónakallalagið” in March and now, just in time for sumardagurinn fyrsti (the first day of summer in the old Icelandic calendar), the band have shared their latest single, “Vesturbæjar Beach,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Funnily enough, the weather isn’t usually very warm on Iceland’s first day of summer. In fact, the day is often accompanied by snowfall or below-freezing temperatures. Though the sky may be gray, that doesn’t stop BSÍ from enjoying a summery surf tune on “Vesturbæjar Beach.” The irrepressible energy and sun-lit melodies make for a joyous summer atmosphere while the lo-fi instrumentation and sing-along lyrics impart an easygoing DIY simplicity upon the track. The accompanying video hits on a similarly delightful balance as the duo turn snow-dusted parks, concrete roundabouts, and dirty town ponds into the venue for a summer beach party.

Check out the video below and pre-save the single here. Sometimes depressed… but always antifascist is due out May 21st.

<p>