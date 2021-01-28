News

Premiere: Imogen Clark Debuts New Single, “Forget About London” New EP Coming Later This Year

Photography by Jess Gleeson



Australian singer/songwriter Imogen Clark has returned after a banner 2020, including an acclaimed EP, The Making of Me, which garnered buzz in both Australia and the US. The record was Clark’s most self-assured work yet, delivering an air-tight six-song set of technicolor indie rock. She even got the rare pleasure of returning to live music, ending the year with back-to-back sold-out Sydney release shows and her First Annual Holiday Hootenanny. Clark is now gearing up for the release of another EP this year, premiering “Forget About London” with Under the Radar.

With “Forget About London,” Clark set out to write a self-described “Taylor Swift style breakup banger.” With that description, listeners know they’re in for some confessional lyrics and larger-than-life hooks. Fortunately, Clark delivers on all accounts. Written with Australian singer/songwriter Eilish Gilligan, the song hits all the right pop heights as Clark soars above the instrumental on the anthemic chorus. Add in a perfectly placed sax solo, an earworm backing vocal from Gilligan, and a clattering drum pattern from Pete Thomas of Elvis Costello and the Attractions, and “Forget About London” quickly ascends to dizzying pop rock brilliance.

“In the middle of last year, I went through a really tough breakup and was stranded in London for the aftermath,” said Imogen of the inspiration behind the song. “I got swept up by this guy, I was on the rebound and found myself falling for him, but in the end, he led me on and left me heartbroken.”

She continues, “I came back to Australia thinking the change of scenery would help me get over it, but I couldn’t escape the now tainted memories of this romance. I walked into a writing session with Eilish Gilligan with all of this weighing me down, and we decided to write our best Taylor Swift style breakup banger.” Check out the song and video below.