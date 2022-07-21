News

Premiere: Indie Punk Band Stud Count Share Self-Titled LP - Stream It Below Stud Count Is Out July 22nd via Smartpunk Records

Photography by Matt Bender



Tomorrow, Philadelphia-based indie punk newcomers Stud Count are set to share their debut self-titled LP, arriving via Smartpunk Records. The record follows their 2020 Pleasure Center Promo EP and finds the band combining modern punk’s jagged edges with the hook-laden proto punk of the genre’s early touchstones. Together, drummer Bret Hart, bassist Jake Beaver, vocalist Norelle Green, and guitarists Max D’ambra and Matthew Green conjure a sound inspired by the breadth of punk’s many eras, synthesizing them into impressively catchy new forms.

The full album is out tomorrow, but you can get an early listen to the record below, premiering with Under the Radar.

In true punk fashion, Stud Count barrels ahead from its first moments and rarely slows down to catch its breath. “The Way I Walk” opens the record on a throwback to old-school punk sounds, complete with coarse barked vocals, shredding guitar, and propulsive rhythms, offering a simple and timeless combination that still works perfectly. It’s equally easy to hear the raucous energy and bracing soul of punk’s early days in tracks like “Big Fish” or “Maniacal Laughter,” but other tracks pare their sound back even further, with the band verging on hardcore on “Pleasure Center” and “Delicacy.”

In contrast, “Through My Window” and “Talking To You” balance the band’s intensity with some sweet pop melodies, slowing the pace down slightly while letting the band’s latent melodic talents shine bright. Occasionally, the band veers into the power pop territory of Buzzcocks or The Undertones, while at other times they play closer to the style of bands like Husker Du, adding subtly catchy harmonies to fiery ragers like “Give Me Time.” What’s more, the band always leaves you wanting more, charging from track to track with relentless abandon, with most tracks clocking in under two minutes.

Check out the full album a day early below. Stud Count is out July 22nd via Smartpunk Records. You can also read the band’s exclusive track-by-track guide through the album here.

1.)The Way I Walk

I wrote this song about a lack of investment in the nonsense of naysayers around you. We’re living in selfish, ruthless times; best to walk circumspectly.

2.)Pleasure Center

This song is about coping with mental illness, and how exhausting it can be to live one’s everyday life with the added struggle. There can be a place where you ask yourself “will I feel better at some point?” and of course the answer is yes, even though in the moment that can feel far off.

3.)Through My Window

Norelle: This song is about growing up and recognizing the things we unlearn as we mature in relationships. When I was a kid, I thought like a kid, but now that I’m grown, I think like I’m grown. There’s something precious found in the intimacy of commitment with one person, I’m blessed to have that.

4.)Talkin’ To You

Norelle: This song is about finding that person - your forever person. All the waiting, tears, and doubt somehow solved with the language of permanence.

5.)Big Fish

I wrote this song during one of the worst weeks of my adult life, in a struggle between having hope and feeling none at all. The lyrics are something of a play-by-play of things I’d do differently if given the chance. It’s about knowing full well there’s not much you could have done to protect yourself from traumatic situations. Culturally, we talk a lot about grief and trauma like they are different things, but they are often intertwined; even if we are not mourning people, trauma causes us to grieve feelings, relationships and even music and art associated with the events. Big Fish was essentially a dive into my headspace as I mourned the loss of a lot of what was dear to me.

6.) Push

This song’s about knowing and declaring your identity. I think that one of our generation’s biggest problems has been that we’ve allowed other people to make our identities for us. The struggle of mentally fighting off lies about oneself is very real. My hope is that this song is an anchor for those who have struggled with a sense of self.

It is also about knowing hidden things will be brought to the light. I wrote the lyrics about sticking with the truth, even if it is unpopular. There’s a lot of peace in knowing one’s vindication.

7.)Give Me Time

I wrote this song about the emptiness of surface level friendships and the effect they have over time; desiring depth, truth and decency and scarcely being able to find it. No one is a friend until they have had the opportunity not to be. There is a lot of rhetoric about cutting people off or letting people go if they don’t serve you; but truthfully, friendship is about serving one another. It’s defined by a sense of commitment.

8.) That’s How (I Get It)

I was going through some rough times, spending a lot of time running errands, trying to stay busy and forgetting about what was happening. It was autumn, I was getting no sleep and Philly looked even greyer than usual. Ultimately, I found some peace in the refocusing and wrote this song out of that place.

9.)Maniacal Laughter

We wrote this song about losing your friends to their own devices. Sometimes it’s drugs, sometimes it’s rumors, sometimes it’s other stuff. Regardless of the source, it’s painful to watch people go from friends to strangers, but way worse to watch them go from friends to monsters.

10.)Willow

This song is about the heartache from broken trust in important relationships. I was inspired by my childhood memories of swinging on the hanging branches of my grandparent’s willow trees. As a kid, I’d swing on them, and sometimes I’d fall and get hurt.

11.)Delicacy

This song is about the fallible view of femininity as portrayed by the world. Many of the things women are called weak for are actually our greatest strengths.

12.)Avenue

This one is about a generation hurting from drug use and addiction. It’s about crying out in desperation for restoration of identity, purpose and worth.