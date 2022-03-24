 Premiere: Indie Singer/Songwriter Muna Ileiwat Shares New Single “A Way Out” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, March 24th, 2022  
Premiere: Indie Singer/Songwriter Muna Ileiwat Shares New Single “A Way Out”

Watch the Video Below

Mar 24, 2022 By Caleb Campbell Photography by Guy Gotto
London-based indie pop newcomer Muna Ileiwat debuted back in 2018, releasing a handful of singles through her record label Galang and introducing her emotive and ethereal songwriting talents. This year she has returned with a new set of singles ahead of her forthcoming debut EP. Last month she shared “Stuck,” her first single of 2022, and today she has returned with her latest single, “A Way Out,” along with the track’s accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.

“A Way Out” finds Ileiwat looking over the aftermath of a relationship, taking stock of what went wrong. She crafts a hypnotic and contemplative world, making full use of the spacious soundscape with gentle starbursts of piano melody, dark thrums of percussion, and a plaintive vocal performance. She finds herself lost in the aftermath, confessing “Most of the time I don’t know / Who I am / Without you / And if only I knew what I know / And if only I knew.

Ileiwat says of the track, A love song in retrospect, ‘A Way Out’ encapsulates heartache with twenty-twenty hindsight. Reflecting on the disintegration of a relationship, the song is an understanding of the past that only became available with time.

Check out the song and video below, out everywhere now.



Most Recent