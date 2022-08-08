News

All





Premiere: Indie Singer/Songwriter Muna Ileiwat Shares New Single “JOMO” Debut EP Twenty-Seven Due August 19th via Fear of Missing Out Records

Photography by Guy Gotto



Earlier this year, we shared “A Way Out,” an early single from rising London-based indie pop singer/songwriter, Muna Ileiwat. In the time since, she’s continued to release a string of stellar singles, as well as announcing her forthcoming debut EP, Twenty-Seven, due August 19th via Fear of Missing Out Records.

Written in the aftermath of an unexpected breakup and in the midst of the pandemic’s early days, the record finds Ileiwat creating without limits or intention for the first time, exploring uncharted creative paths with a newfound sense of joy and community. As she explains, “My main inspiration throughout this process was exercising and accepting a lack of control. Creatively, writing and recording this EP felt new in many ways. It felt like I reclaimed my innovation by just creating for myself.”

Ahead of the EP’s full release, Ileiwat has also shared a final single from the record, “JOMO,” premiering today with Under the Radar.

As Ileiwat describes, “‘JOMO’ is the joy of missing out. This song is about me never wanting to leave my house. While some may experience FOMO, this song is for the introverted, glorifying the joy of avoiding social obligations.”

Fittingly, “JOMO” is intimate and insular, while still sporting a soaring and expansive beauty. Lyrically, Ileiwat explores loneliness and longing, questioning whether those around her have a true desire to know her or whether they simply are desperate for “being less lonely.” Meanwhile, the track spirals inward into infinity, carried by swelling synth lines, dreamy strums of guitar, and luxuriant vocal melodies. With “JOMO,” Ileiwat turns intimacy into strength and confidence, finding her truest comfort within the confines of herself.

Check out the song below, out everywhere now. Ileiwat’s debut EP, Twenty-Seven, is due out August 19th via Fear of Missing Out Records.

<p>