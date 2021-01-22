News

All





Premiere: Inland Isle Debuts New Single “Time Has Changed Us” Time Has Changed Us Coming Spring 2021

Photography by Lindley Rust



Based in Jackson Wyoming, Inland Isle, like many others, has seen first hand the division and upheaval the United States has been undergoing. The band’s upcoming debut, Time Has Changed Us is all about unpacking the aftermath of such turmoil among relationships and communities and finding new ways to go forward. The band brings together the moving drama and storytelling of folk with a rootsy rock style, while the songs themselves have a wintery beauty from the band’s rich four-part vocal harmonies. The band’s latest track, “Time Has Changed Us,” is premiering with Under the Radar.

With “Time Has Changed Us” Island Isle builds upon their style of rich heartland rock, folk harmonies, and anthemic vocal hooks. The song was recorded, along with the rest of the album, in a Montana cabin, giving the track a woodsy feel and intimate honesty. The band’s chiming guitar tones carry the song forward with a steady purpose, offering a strong foundation for songwriter-guitarist Pat Chadwick’s emotive crooning vocal. However, the track’s best moment comes when the instrumentation backs off leaving only the band’s full harmonies. The touching lyrics reflect back on both a decaying relationship and the toll that political upheaval has brought. As Chadwick sings, “Grieving for our country/Lost sight of my home/My hands left your side/To fumble with my phone/Little tragedies I didn’t need to know.” The song feels all the more relevant and affecting as the nation moves into a new administration, a reminder of all the harm that’s been done and all the work that’s necessary.

Chadwick says of the song, “I dusted off my electric guitar after years of playing acoustically in folk and bluegrass bands, and “Time Has Changed Us” was the first song I wrote. It just sort of came out as I was processing a breakup. The lyrics look at how that relationship fell apart while the country was falling apart, and how those two things might be related. It's basically me asking, "how did we get here?" on both accounts.” Check out the song below and watch for the full record, coming Spring 2021.