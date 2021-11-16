News

Premiere: Izaak Opatz Shares New Video for “Chinook Wind (Live in a Trailer)” Watch the Video Below

Photography by Kendall Rock



Montana singer/songwriter Izaak Opatz made his debut back in 2018 with Mariachi Static cultivating a mix of alt country and garage pop he’s coined ‘dirtwave.’ He followed the record last year with a covers LP, Hot & Heavy-Handed, recasting country tunes in his dirtwave mold. Earlier this month, Opatz returned with a new single, “Chinook Wind” and today he’s shared a live video for the track, premiering with Under the Radar.

Opatz’s live version of “Chinook Wind” strips away the track’s driving rhythms, wild brass lines, and sing-along background vocals, letting the song’s unvarnished alt country core shine. Filmed the tiny trailer Opatz had made his home at the time, the video sports a lo-fi sound and stripped-back presentation, letting Opatz’s openhearted lyrics break through the grit and grime. On top of a chugging guitar rhythm, Opatz reflects on a sudden change of heart from a jilted ex-lover.

As Opatz explains, “A chinook is an unseasonably warm, dry wind that pours down the east side of the Rockies at the end of winter, sometimes tricking trees into thinking a premature spring is upon them, leading them to pull the sugars from their roots and get ready to bud out, which hurts the trees when winter inevitably reasserts itself. As per the metaphor, I ‘thawed out my resistance’ at the prospect of getting back together with my ex-lover, only to get dinged when it became clear it was a one-off - just a chinook wind.”

Opatz says of the video: “My manager Kendall Rock filmed this with me in L.A., in the small tow-behind trailer I lived in at the time. Jonny Fritz bought the trailer for me to live in while I was in L.A. working for Dad Country Leather a couple of years ago, and it was too cute not to use. Kendall had a video camera she wanted to shoot the video with, and we thought it’d be neat to use a cassette recorder to get a wavy sound to match, so she taped (with gaff tape) the tape player to the camera and plugged a mic into that.

I was in L.A. that fall and winter of 2019 to work on leather and record some new music at my friend Malachi’s house in Echo Park. As per usual, I was conflicted about being there and existing between things - L.A. and Montana, employed and not - but in retrospect, knowing now what was coming, I’m so glad I spent that time there, and have this pre-pandemic artifact to share.”

