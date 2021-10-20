News

Premiere: Jackson + Sellers (Jade Jackson and Aubrie Sellers) Share New Track "Fair Weather" Breaking Point Is Out October 22nd via ANTI-





Jade Jackson and Aubrie Sellers have both already made waves in the Americana world, crafting detailed sonic landscapes full of dust, grit, and freewheeling beauty. Together though, they unearth new territory. In the midst of the pandemic, Jackson and Sellers connected via social media and discovered very real creative chemistry. Both had been hinting at a more fully-realized rock sound with their solo work, but that chance meeting proved to be the impetus for a new collaboration and a new direction for the pair. The pair set out together to make the rock album they both had been dreaming of alone.

Their debut full-length album, Breaking Point, is out later this week, but ahead of its release, they’ve shared one last taste of the album with their new track, “Fair Weather,” premiering with Under the Radar.

After the scuzzy rock bite of their previous singles, “Fair Weather” leans into the lush, dreamy side of the band, with hazy layers of guitar and a standout pop melody. The pair’s twangy Americana roots largely fall away, replaced with thick, atmospheric soundscapes tempered by the pair’s soaring vocal harmonies. ‘90s rock haze may seem like a surprising point of inspiration for the pair, but Jackson and Sellers fit effortlessly into the layers of melody, all while retaining the pair’s longtime talent for a longing lyrical core.

As Sellers describes, the track “is a dreamy meditation on knowing someone you spend time with won’t stick around when things get hard. I was glad that I had the opportunity to record it with Jade because the atmospheric vocals enhance the mood and help it soar to new heights.” The resulting track not only adds powerful new layers to the pair’s sound but features an undeniably potent pop chorus.

Check out the song below. Jackson + Sellers’ debut album, Breaking Point, is out October 22nd via ANTI-.

