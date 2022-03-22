News

Premiere: Jacky Boy Shares New Single “Sun” Sophomore LP Mush is Due Out on April 29th via Darling Recordings

Photography by Anna Powell Denton



Next month, Bloomington, IN-based band Jacky Boy are set to share their upcoming sophomore record, Mush. Arriving after the band’s 2017 debut, On Good Terms With Everyone You Know, the band’s sophomore record slides easily into the lane carved by fellow emotive power pop outfits like Mike Adams At His Honest Weight or Angel Du$t.

The band first previewed the record last month with their single “Good Enough,” and today they’re back with another new release, “Sun,” premiering with Under the Radar.

With “Sun,” Jacky Boy calls back to the ‘90s heyday of slacker alt rock, down to the feedback-drenched intro, easygoing tempo, and sharp melodic chorus. The band are already proving themselves as expert purveyors of the hook-filled rock song, and “Sun” marries their irresistible melodic instincts with a subtly nostalgic sheen. Less proves to be more with the band’s latest track, as Jacky Boy revives the ‘90s with blaring distorted guitars and the loving touch of gifted songwriters.

Drummer Mark Edlin says of the track, “’Sun’ is my favorite song off the record. For me personally, I wanted to dial it back performance-wise and really lock down a groove with everyone. It’s a straight-forward rock song that reminds me of growing up in Indiana in the summer, blasting music in my car while driving. That long, open road.”

Check out the song below. Mush is out everywhere April 29th via Darling Recordings. Pre-order the album here.