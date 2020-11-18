News

Premiere: Jak Lizard Debuts New Single, “Somebody Like Me” New EP, Humphrey, Out November 19





New York-based artist Jak Lizard has debuted his newest single, “Somebody Like Me.” The latest in a string of optimistic singles, it is also the last single to be released ahead of his upcoming EP, Humphrey. For his newest work, Jak continues to stake his name on sunny soul pop while showing off an unceasingly positive outlook on life. Jak draws from the timeless R&B and soul he grew up on, referencing back to Stevie Wonder and Sly and the Family Stone for some infectious hook-filled grooves, bolstered on Humphry by the talents of Grammy award-winning producers, Brasstracks.

With the song itself, Jak Lizard brings a breezy blue-eyed-soul style that is sure to leave a smile on your face. The playful organ runs, colorful blasts of horns, and Jak’s expressive vocals all work together for a sunny R&B and soul fusion worthy of the uplifting lyrics. Jak’s nostalgic love for the vintage soul sound is on full display, but it gets a glossy makeover courtesy of Brasstracks for a song that is steeped in its influences yet feels unique to Jak himself. Jak says of the song, “‘Somebody Like Me’ is, essentially, my thesis statement for the Humphrey EP; when I was writing it in my basement, I don’t know if I’ve ever felt lyrics and chords flow out more naturally than this. I think that’s a testament to how much the message means to me. It’s not so much a self-love song as it’s a journey to self-acceptance song. Yes, love yourself, but also cherish and see the value in the walk you take to get there.”

The video is similarly wholesome and lighthearted, bringing together a group of Jak’s friends and some adorable puppets in a tribute to classic children’s programs. Jak says of the video, “For a long time now, I’ve admired how full of love and also super dope old children’s entertainment is. Whether it’s Sesame Street or Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood, I’ve always wanted to create something with a fair amount of corniness and wholesome vibes but also just being something anyone can dance to and enjoy. It’s my love letter to Jim Henson, Fred Rogers, and every insecure little kid in the world who I can absolutely still relate to."

In both the song and video Jak Lizard captures a colorful old-school aesthetic and an infectious childlike joy. Check out the song, and video below and be on the lookout for Humphrey, out November 19.