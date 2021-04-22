News

Premiere: Jake Manzi Shares New Single, “How Long This Time?” Whatever My Heart Allows Out May 7th

Photography by Taylor Thompson



Massachusetts singer/songwriter Jake Manzi has already been building local acclaim and earning love from fellow candid singer/songwriters for his music’s heartfelt depth, lush, arrangements, and open vulnerability. This year, Manzi has been steadily sharing tracks from his upcoming debut record, Whatever My Heart Allows, already having shared “Bad In You” and “Whatever My Heart Arrives.” Now Manzi is back once again, debuting his latest track, “How Long This Time?” premiering with Under the Radar.

The tender melodies of “How Long This Time?” quickly make for some of Manzi’s most passionate, heart-on-the-sleeve songwriting yet. The track’s opening acoustic melodies swell into a gorgeous chiming chorus, transforming into a lush mix of orchestration backed by keyboards, strings, and feather-light drumming. Even more, the track is undeniably singable, both in Manzi’s expressive vocals and sincere songwriting. Manzi has that coveted songwriting talent of translating personal heartbreak into universal writing that will hit anyone at their core. After all, who hasn’t been led on, constantly wondering “I can wait but how long?/How long this time?”

As Manzi says of the track, “It’s pretty much a song about getting the runaround. We recorded it about 5 different times. It seemed like if we could get this song to sound good, then all of the other tracks would follow suit with the tone that this one set. It was the first track where it really felt like we had stumbled upon our sound for the record.” Check out the song below and watch for Whatever My Heart Allows, out May 7th.

