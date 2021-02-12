News

Premiere: Jamie Stewart of Xiu Xiu Remixes “Faces” By Flying Moon In Space Flying Moon In Space Out Now Via Fuzz Club Records

Photography by Walther LeKon Hühmis



Flying Moon In Space, the seven-piece experimental electronic group, debuted in December with a mercurial self-titled LP. The Leipzig-based group formed the songs from extensive live experimentation, landing on a blend of Motorik Krautrock rhythms, techno instrumentation, and psychedelic pop melodies. The group’s polymorphic experimentalism caught the ear of Jamie Stewart of Xiu Xiu, who the group brought on to remix their song “Faces,” premiering now via Under the Radar.

“Faces” already leaned towards the dancier side of the band’s sound with four-on-the-floor rhythms and mesmerizing instrumental. However, Stewart, staying true to his experimental instincts, stretches those elements to punishing industrial levels with the remix. The original builds in intensity, pushing forward and pulling back over its eight-minute runtime. Meanwhile, Stewart’s remix is more unrelenting, rarely letting up on the driving rhythms.

After an ambient electronic intro, the track drops briefly into nothingness before immediately launching into a blown-out club rhythm. But Stewart still works in some characteristically experimental moments, such as the discordant orchestral elements running over a glitchy electronic hook in the midpoint, before the insistent percussive rhythm returns. The end result cuts almost three full minutes from the runtime but thankfully sacrifices none of the intensity. Stewart emphasizes different elements of the track, but both versions of “Faces” hold in common a fearless commitment to experimentalism and an entrancing shape-shifting quality.

The group says of the remix, “While we were recording our album in the studio we thought right away about how great it would be to have some remixes for the album. Some of our tracks were heading in a techno direction so it wasn’t hard to imagine which ones needed to be remixed, ‘Faces’ was one of them. It was an honour to have Jamie Stewart work on it. We all love the countless musical styles he’s explored. He has such an inspiring output with a huge range of experimental sounds. I guess what connects our music to his is that it doesn't fit in one particular genre at all, which is something we’re also intent on sticking too.” Check out the song below and stream Flying Moon In Space, out now via Fuzz Club Records.