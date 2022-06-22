News

Premiere: Jaws of Love. (Kelcey Ayer of Local Natives) Shares New Video for “Guard & Prisoner” New EP, Patricia, Out Now via Chewing Inc.





Earlier last month, Kelcey Ayer (guitarist and co-vocalist of indie rock vets Local Natives) shared details of a new solo EP under his solo moniker, Jaws of Love. The full EP is out now, and is the latest step in an exciting continued musical evolution for Ayer, one that frees him to explore new sonic textures and insular meditations. The EP takes its name from Ayer’s late mother and finds him reflecting on her memory and excavating his own roots, including his Columbian heritage and his experience living within the duality of being biracial and white-passing.

Today, Ayer has followed the EP with a new video for one of the record’s highlights, “Guard & Prisoner (feat. Omotola),” premiering with Under the Radar.

With “Guard & Prisoner” Ayer is once again in his sweet spot of soulful piano balladry and richly textured production. When paired with a dazzling vocal feature from fellow singer/songwriter Omotola, the track encases the listener in a lonely world of glassy melodies and lovely songcraft, sounding strikingly intimate yet surprisingly expansive. That tension between devastating loneliness and aching beauty is equally part of the song’s lyrics, with Ayer watching as depression turns life’s beauties into a prison一“Sky is guard and sun is prisoner/I don’t know why I go anywhere/I don’t know why I deserve anything.”

As Ayer explains, “The song is about depression. I wrote it while spending a lot of time alone, hiding out in an AC-blasted room in a small town in Mexico. While all my friends were at the beach, I was watching The Killing on Netflix, trying to stay away from mosquitoes — I am allergic. Doesn’t matter how great your life is, depression can still find you. And imprison you. The song imagines two people trapped in some sort of endless paradise, with the arrestingly beautiful vocal accompaniment of Omotola, a fellow L.A. artist and friend. And Justin’s video beautifully encapsulates the fractured reality of depression, stuck in one room and losing it.”

Watch the new video below, directed by Justin Daashuur Hopkins. The Patricia EP is out now via Chewing Inc. You can also check out Ayer’s new tour dates below.

