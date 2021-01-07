News

Premiere: Jazzie Young Debuts New Single, “Fake Love” Grown Up & Grown Apart Coming Spring 2021





LA-based indie pop musician Jazzie Young is releasing her newest single, “Fake Love,” premiering with Under the Radar. The 26 year old singer has been writing music since she was a child, but only started releasing her own material in 2019. After a handful of singles last year, “Fake Love” is the first single Young has released in 2021, diving back into her style of soulful indie pop ahead of her upcoming EP Grown Up & Apart.

“Fake Love” begins as a smokey ballad, slowly building on heady atmospheric synths and stately piano chords before hitting a climactic apex. Young shows a great instinct for dramatic vocal performances and theatrical instrumentals, piling on the instrumental grandeur and atmosphere and lending a stormy power to the track’s musings. The track's scale and drama makes the lyrics even more impactful, giving the sense that Young is coming into her own as she asserts that she’s “tired of the fake love.” Over the course of the song the simple statement takes on a powerful personal meaning for Young as an expression of newfound self-love.

Young says of the song, "When I wrote it I was coming to terms with the idea that knowing what you want and need out of relationships is both important and necessary for personal happiness. So, this song was me recognizing my needs and desires and accepting them as a way forward to a new sense of security and freedom within myself and my relationships.” Check out the song below and watch for Grown Up & Apart, coming spring 2021.