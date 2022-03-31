News

Premiere: Jeremie Albino Shares New Track “Acre Of Land” New EP Past Dawn Out April 1st via Good People Record Co.

Photography by Colin Medley



Tomorrow, rising Americana singer/songwriter Jeremie Albino is set to share his new EP Past Dawn. The EP arrives after Abino’s 2019 debut LP, Hard Time, and last year’s Blue Blue Blue, his collaborative record with fellow folk-tinged troubadour Cat Clyde. Albino’s latest effort once again sees him exploring the dusty trails of Americana, folk, blues, and rock n’ roll, reviving the vital pulse of storied American musical traditions. Today, ahead of the record’s full release, Albino has shared one last new track, “Acre Of Land,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Acre Of Land” places Albino in the storied lineage of expansive road songs, recalling the likes of heartland rock touchstones like Bruce Springsteen. Albino’s writing reflects on the fundamental contradiction of a wanderer, one who feels the call of the unknown when at home and feels the pull of loved ones when on the road. The track brings this tension to life, alternating between an intimate country-tinged ballad and an expansive stomping rocker. All the while, Albino’s weathered vocals and soaring melodies embody his story, imbuing the track with a captivating soul.

Albino says of the track,“‘Acre Of Land’ is about the duality of life on and off the road. The restlessness that drives us as musicians and what we leave behind when the road calls. Whenever I’m on the road I’m always dreaming of a place to settle with my sweetheart and when I’m home I feel the restless energy of the road calling me! But I get to play music for a living so I’m not complaining!!”

Check out the song below. Past Dawn is out everywhere on April 1st via Good People Record Co.

