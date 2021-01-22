News

Premiere: Jimi Somewhere Debuts New Single “The World” Nothing Gold Can Stay Out February 5th Via Next Wave / Ultra Records

Photography by Dev Dhunsi



Any musician could tell you long distance relationships don’t often have a long shelf life. It’s a well-worn topic, but Jimi Somewhere breathes vital new emotion into it with his new single, “The World,” premiering with Under the Radar. Raised in an idyllic Norwegian town, Jimi Somewhere builds on the influence of fellow vulnerable pop iconoclasts like Kevin Abstract and Frank Ocean, making rich, soul baring alt pop. The 22 year old musician marries striking emotional weight, crisp electronic production, and lush multi-layered vocals for a exhilerating and singular effect.

In July 2019 Jimi released his sophomore EP Ponyboy before spending 2020 building up to his full-length debut record, entitled Nothing Gold Can Stay, coming February 5th. Jimi’s final single from the record, “The World,” lays bare the struggles of making lasting connections in Jimi’s chaotic world.

The track’s soundscapes serve as an expansive stage for Jimi to uncover these feelings. Disonant and distant piano settle into a a glistening smooth alt pop beat, then explode into brilliant melodic color with the chorus. Jimi himself also shifts between these instrumental worlds, at times sounding cold and disaffected, at times impassioned and pleading. Coupled with detailed and dynamic production from Jimi’s longtime producer Milo Orchis, Jimi strikes euphoric alt pop gold with his newest single.

Jimi says of the track, “A big issue in a lot of the relationships I’ve been in is that my work takes up so much time and has me traveling a lot. So this song is me describing a series of events leading up to me leaving home and wondering if this relationship I had was gonna work out even with me living on the other side of the planet.” Watch the accompanying video below, save the track here, and watch for Nothing Gold Can Stay, out February 5 via Next Wave / Ultra Records.