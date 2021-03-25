News

Premiere: Jimmy Montague Debuts New Single, “Always You” Casual Use Out May 21st On Chillwave Records





New York-based singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jimmy Montague has announced his debut album, Casual Use, out May 21st on Chillwave Records. After previously playing with Perspective, A Lovely Hand to Hold, Montague has taken to his solo work, which has more in common with Steely Dan or The Doobie Brothers than his previous project’s emo style. On his rollercoaster full-length debut, Montague draws equally from past and present, incorporating the intimate tones of acoustic balladeers like Paul Simon and Elliot Smith as easily as intricate band arrangements of the late ‘70s.

In addition to the album announcement, Montague has also shared the first single from the record, “Always You,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Always You” is a multi-phased full-band epic, complete with prominent horn lines and a shifting song structure. The track initially charges forward with a pounding bar-band piano line and rousing backing band, before shifting gears for a languid piano interlude, a jazzy sax solo, and an extended synth-tinged instrumental outro. Montague veers between moods and tones, incorporating a surprising amount of range while displaying a keen ear for lush harmonies, fiery band arrangements, and exploratory song structures. All the while, he remains an eminently accessible and magnetic presence on the track.

Speaking of the song, Montague says, “‘Always You’ is an attempt at more conventional songwriting in the vein of late 70’s Doobie Brothers and early disco. Leaving the drums with a more minimalistic backbeat, it allowed Matt [Knoegel of the band The Most] and I to come up with a denser horn arrangement. A lot of this record was focused on tempos, pulling from songs I grew up on and coordinating which songs of mine felt better in tempos I knew locked in well. In the end section of the song, I spent a good deal of time trying to allocate a soloist, and instead went for a Band On The Run era McCartney-esq synth lead which was a step out of my comfort zone for sure.” Check out the song below and watch for Casual Use, out May 21st on Chillwave Records.