News

All





Premiere: Joe Ramsey Shares New Video for “Another Day” Watch the Video Below





Indie-folk singer-songwriter Joe Ramsey has been building his songwriting talents over quarantine, balancing confessionals with euphoric pop heights. Last month Ramsey shared his latest single, “Another Day,” his first release from his upcoming EP, Making Notes. Today Ramsey is back with an accompanying video for the single, premiering with Under the Radar.

Written during the UK’s lockdowns, “Another Day” is all about finding joy in the midst of hardship. Ramsey turns to simple comforts he once took for granted, finding peace and hope within. Soaring piano melodies and upbeat rhythms build into a triumphant chorus and a relentless hook as Ramsey wonders “Should I be as happy as I am right now?” The result is a sunny folk pop anthem, letting Ramsey shout his joy into the rafters and hopefully brighten a few listener’s days too.

Ramsey shares of the accompanying video: “The idea behind the video for ‘Another Day’ was to showcase the songs centred meaning around enjoying simplicity. We chose the studio space to highlight this, then it was then up to me to channel my inner drama student and bring the passion and energy that this song deserves. The outside shots also give it that nice balance to best create and give insight into my world in lockdown.”

Check out the song and video below, out everywhere now.

<p>