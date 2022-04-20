News

Premiere: Joel Jerome Shares New Single “Nobody Like You” Super Flower Blood Moon LP Due Out May 13 on Dangerbird Records

Photography by Rafael Cardenas



LA-based singer/songwriter and producer Joel Jerome has had a prolific and celebrated career, both for his own 25-year discography and for his work with bands such as LA Witch, La Sera, and Cherry Glazerr. But for his upcoming LP, Super Flower Blood Moon, Jerome took the rare moment to slow down, encouraged by Grandaddy and Modest Mouse guitarist Jim Fairchild to pare back his songwriting approach. Writing using only his phone’s voice recorder and a four-track app, Jerome crafted a record full of raw beauty and unadorned craftsmanship, pulling from Latin folk and indie touchstones alike.

This year, Jerome has already shared two singles from the record, “We Made It Home” and “Falling Star,” and today he’s shared another new single, “Nobody Like You,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Nobody Like You” is a perfect demonstration of the power of a simple melody and a heartfelt performance. The track is a simple acoustic strummer, the type that could be played around a campfire with ease, yet it also sports a sunny easygoing charm and its own biting sense of humor. The track has plenty of warmth, with Jerome tributing his breezy pace through life (“There’s a plan that I chase But I don’t think I will race / ‘Cuz I know somehow I’ll be at the finish line”). But beneath the sunny exterior, Jerome also offers his own biting rebuke to narcissists, insisting that “Ain’t nobody like you.”

As Jerome explains, “Starting in High School one of my favorite things to do was ignore people who wanted attention. This song is about mediocre people thinking they’re special, or just believing that Jesus Christ, Harry Potter “I’m The One” self-centered view of life, like they’re the protagonist of everyone else’s book. Whether they be Try-Hards or Narcissists they’ve always rubbed me the wrong way. One of my memorable stoned moments was hearing the line “Doesn’t mean that much to me to mean that much to you” by Neil Young and it REALLY resonated with me, but then again it could’ve been the Super Sour Diesel.”

Check out the song below. Super Flower Blood Moon is out everywhere on May 13th via Dangerbird Records.

