Premiere: Johan Agebjörn Shares New Track “Forget About You” Featuring Ryan Paris and Sally Shapiro Single out June 8





Sweden-based Italo disco producer Johan Agebjörn has shared his new track "Forget About You" featuring Sally Shapiro and Italo disco legend Ryan Paris off of his forthcoming single of the same name, due out June 8, and we are pleased to premiere it. The track is a pulsing dance track tinged with nostalgia and lost futures, melancholy and pure escape. Check out the track, as well as single art below.

On the making of the track Agebjörn had this to say: "I’ve been listening to Ryan Paris since the 80s, 'Dolce Vita' is a classic for me. I was thrilled to work with him and Sally on 'Love On Ice', which we made for the soundtrack to the Swedish movie Videomannen in 2018. We were all happy with the collaboration so we decided to make another track. I wrote this love song 'Forget About You' together with my long-time collaborator Roger Gunnarsson, and recorded it with Ryan and Sally. I’m now releasing it as a single together with 'Love On Ice', a remix and the instrumentals."

In exchange for Ryan’s appearance on the track, Sally also sang some backing vocals on Ryan’s new single ”Je Veux T'Aimer Encore Une Fois"

