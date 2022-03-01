News

All





Premiere: John Mark Nelson Shares New Single “Better Slow” Hideaway EP Coming April 8th

Photography by Molly Adams



John Mark Nelson has been moving around the music world for over a decade now, beginning when he was just a teen anointed as a musical “wunderkind.” With a handful of albums under his belt, Nelson has moved behind the scenes over the past several years, honing his craft as a producer, engineer, and collaborator. Just before the pandemic hit, Nelson moved from Minneapolis to LA to work with Semisonic’s Dan Wilson at his famed production studio, a move that sparked a newfound creative revival.

Nelson’s revival has come together with his upcoming EP, Hideaway, due out April 8th. Nelson teased the release with a handful of singles last year, along with his latest single “Bright.” Today, Nelson is back with yet another single, “Better Slow,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

“Better Slow” is a dark and textured meditation on Nelson’s path thus far, exploring discouragement, despair, and perseverance. A pulsing bassline and swirling production add a newly expansive element, bolstering Nelson’s magnetic falsetto and contemplative lyrics. Nelson examines the uncertain and winding path behind him, yet finds some hope in the act of simply moving forward. He sings, “Somewhere something is pushing us forward but how do we know / Maybe we never will / But better slow than standing still”

Nelson explains, “This is another song from the “lost record” I made throughout 2016-2018 that just never found the right way to come into the world. I wrote this song in that same period of discouragement in 2016 when I felt stalled out in my career. The refrain of the song is almost like a pep talk written by me, addressed to me. It comes from this feeling like you are on the right path, but feel so much uncertainty in the wobbly, 1 step forward 2 steps back reality of trying to survive as an artist. This song feels resonant to me even 6 years after writing it. The path is slow and winding. People talk a lot about great talents getting “discovered” but sometimes I wonder if patience and resilience is as important if not more important to a life in music.

On the production side, this is cut from the same cloth as “Bright” - Aaron Fabbrini, Zach Miller, Kara Laudon - with the help of some new friends made during the pandemic, Zach Brose, and Bayonne.

Because I have been listening to various versions of this song for nearly 6 years, I am VERY ready and VERY excited for it to come out. Funny how the song’s journey ended up being an exact example of what the song is talking about. The path is slow. Hang in there. It will happen.”

Check out the song below. The Hideaway EP is due out on April 8th.

<p>