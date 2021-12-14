Premiere: Jon Stancer Shares New Video For “These Arms (Won’t Let You Go)”

News

Early next year, Toronto-based alt pop singer/songwriter Jon Stancer is sharing his forthcoming EP, In Light Of. Written over the course of the pandemic, the six-song collection places Stancer as a cultural observer and empathetic voice, exploring mental illness, relational strife, climate disaster, and political chaos. As Stancer describes, “The subject matter isn’t rosy, but I think it’s pretty relatable. I wanted to try to convey how I was feeling; what I was sensing and observing during that time, among those near to me and beyond.”

Stancer shared the first single from the EP earlier this year, “This Cannot Wait (Until Tomorrow),” and he most recently shared his new single, “These Arm (Won’t Let You Go).” Today he’s back with an accompanying video for his latest single, premiering with Under the Radar.

“These Arms (Won’t Let You Go)” sees Stancer once again exploring emotive art pop, opening the song with stark solitary piano before steadily building into a pounding beat-laden climax. Stancer’s piano is joined by ambient textures and pulsing electronic beats, building the tension high before it releases in a tremendous burst of Britpop melody.

Meanwhile, Stancer’s lyrics trace a poignant ode to childhood innocence and a loving message to his own children. His heartfelt vocals mesh with the towering harmonies as he leaves the future to his own kids, all while holding out a loving hand一“I did for you / All I can do / You’ll figure it out / You’ll figure it out / But these arms won’t let you go.”

The accompanying video, in keeping with the song’s themes, features clips of Stancer’s own family videos. He winkingly says of the new video, “I owe a great debt of gratitude to the brilliant young actors who appear in the video. They performed wonderfully.”

Check out the song and video below. Stancer’s new EP, In Light Of is due out January 21st.

