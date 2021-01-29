News

Premiere: Joni Debuts New Single, “Lost In Space” Orchid Room Coming February 26





Joni Fatora spent her formative years with music as her only constant, moving with her submariner father between Italy, Japan, and Connecticut. That love blossomed into a thriving writing career for Joni, winning acolades including writing for a platinum-selling record and recieving an iHeartRadio music award. Yet, she felt the constant call of her own artistry. Now recording under her first name, she spent months in her Laurel Canyon home studio writing and recording her new EP Orchid Room. Following her dreamy portrait of city life, “Orange,” Joni has returned with her latest single, “Lost In Space,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

“Lost In Space” is a gorgeous addition to the EP, delivering an intimate love song full of hushed beauty and vintage style. Joni’s wistful vocals cut through the gentle haze of fingerpicked guitar and understated brushes of percussion, sounding fragile and timeless. She sings in a nostalgic reverie, “You’re gravity to me / You keep me in my place / And without your pull / I’d just be lost in space.” Joni’s earnest ruminations end on the perfect note, playing out with a tropicalia-tinged guitar solo. With her newest single Joni expertly calls back to classic styles and songwriting, while filling them with a fresh voice and genuine emotion. Joni's voice has its own gravity that draws the listener into the song’s gentle embrace, slow-dancing through a moment frozen in time.

Joni explains of the song, “‘Lost in Space’ started off as a really stripped back acoustic guitar love song. It wasn't until I started playing it with my band, that it slowly morphed into this 1950s Hawaiian cosmic slow-dance. I grew up listening to a lot of Elvis and used to live in Honolulu as a kid so we tried to draw from that. I remember my producer Chris Petrosino putting on old surf footage from the ‘60s while I was tracking the guitar solo to help get into that world a little more.” Listen to the song a day early below and watch for Orchid Room coming February 26.