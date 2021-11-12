News

Premiere: Jordan Lindley Shares Video For “Fences” Debut Album Pearl is Out Now





Last week Nashville singer/songwriter Jordan Lindley shared his debut album, Pearl. After years in the pop punk scene, Lindley decided to make the move to Nashville to pursue his first passion for songwriting. After his 2019 EP, Look Back, and a handful of new EPs this year, Lindley shared his full-length debut at long last, solidifying Lindley’s marriage of indie pop, folk, and alt rock. Today he’s back with an accompanying video for one of the album’s highlights, “Fences,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Fences” sees Lindley meditating on and ultimately rejecting passivity. The track opens with warm and welcoming guitar lines but quickly gains in power, with driving percussion and propulsive bass lines joining the mix. Lindley’s honeyed vocals turned twisted and anguished, ascending to massive heights, briefly returning to a quiet confessional, and finally rushing back for an explosive finish.

Through it all, Lindley matches rapturous indie rock intensity with the emotive soul of folk, confessing how long he’s remained on the sidelines of his own life, sitting on fences一”I love how I should / ‘Cause in the end, the way you should is the way to be / I’ve sat upon fences as long as I’ve known how to sit / But I’m tired of sitting down.” The accompanying video mirrors this progression, beginning in black and white with Lindley watching his own life play out on TV, only for him to get up, enter the TV, and be launched into a world of psychedelic color.

Lindley says of the song and album, “Writing Pearl sort of became the one constant that I had over the last couple of years. I would often spend my days thinking too much about things that are totally out of my control; this was an opportunity to take a look at the things that I could address and change. Whether it’s anxiety, blind hope, insecurity, or loss, I wanted to break it down in the simplest, most direct way I knew how. From there, came progress.”

Check out the song and video below. Pearl is out everywhere now. You can also catch Jordan Lindley live on December 12 for his album release show at Nashville’s The Basement, with support from Molly Martin & Abigail Osborn.

