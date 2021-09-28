News

All





Premiere: Joshua Crumbly Debuts New Single “THREE” ForEver Coming October 8th via figureight records





Producer, songwriter, and bassist Joshua Crumbly has already built a name for himself as an in-demand sideman, playing bass with Leon Bridges, Kamasi Washington, and Bob Dylan. Last year, he forged out on his own with his debut album, Rise, and this fall he’s following his debut with his sophomore album, ForEver, coming via Shahzad Ismaily’s label, figureight records.

As Crumbly explains, “ForEver began with an out of the blue call from Shahzad. He told me that I needed to record a solo bass album. It started out as such, then I added some other instruments. It branched out even further when I reached out to a few friends, whose voice I was strongly hearing on particular songs. I’m grateful they were down to be a part of the record.” Crumbly has already shared “The See” and “C.S.C.” from the record and today he’s back with a final single, “THREE,” premiering with Under the Radar.

On “THREE” Crumbly is largely solo, playing both bass and drums and settling into an easygoing, effortless groove. The track winds around Crumbly’s basslines as he’s slowly joined by steady percussion and sweet synth melodies courtesy of Michael Rocketship. It’s a welcoming taste of Crumbly’s jazz and soul-tinged explorations, full of warm instrumentation and gentle grooves.

As Crumbly notes, “This was the first song recorded for this record.

It’s a happy one. I can’t help but smile and move to this one.

There are lots of musical reasons within the song that lead to the number three. It’s also been a special number to me since day one, so it was fitting in so many ways to name the song, ‘THREE.’”

Check out the song and accompanying visualizer below. ForEver is out October 8th via figureight records.

<p>