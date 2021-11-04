 Premiere: Julia Daigle of Paupière Shares New Solo Album ‘Un singe sur l'épaule’ | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, November 4th, 2021  
Subscribe

Premiere: Julia Daigle of Paupière Shares New Solo Album ‘Un singe sur l’épaule’

Un singe sur l'épaule Out November 5th via Lisbon Lux

Nov 04, 2021 By Caleb Campbell Photography by David Cannon
Bookmark and Share


Montreal-based artist Julia Daigle, co-founder of synth pop outfit Paupière, is back tomorrow with her debut solo album, Un singe sur l’épaule via Lisbon Lux. The new record is a collaboration between Daigle and producer and multi-instrumentalist Domininic Vanchesteing, marrying alt pop, glossy production, and sleek indie allure. The full record is out tomorrow but Daigle is sharing an early listen to the record today, premiering with Under the Radar.

Daigle’s debut album puts her in the lineage of Kate Bush-esque art pop, just with a lush, Francophone twist. She opens with decadent washes of guitar melody on “Étoile de l’aube” before exploring a hypnotic tribute to Chopin on the early highlight, “Sur la haute colline,” as well as the winding hypnotic melodies of “Écho.” Elsewhere, lead single “Usage domestique” sees Daigle leading the listener into a surprisingly danceable pop gem while “Cinq ou neuf” explores gently pulsing electronic elements. Finally, the record ends on a heady, slow-burning finish with the shifting soundscapes of “Chapelle ardente.”

Altogether the effect of these tracks is entrancing and dreamlike, a lovingly constructed reverie that recalls glossy art pop touchstones. It’s at turns alluring, luxurious, and haunted, making the path through Dailgle’s elegant new world a trip well worth taking. Listen to the full album below. Un singe sur l’épaule is out tomorrow, November 5th via Lisbon Lux.

Lisbon Lux Records · Julia Daigle - Un singe sur l’épaule (5 novembre 2021)


Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent