Premiere: Julia Daigle of Paupière Shares New Solo Album ‘Un singe sur l’épaule’ Un singe sur l'épaule Out November 5th via Lisbon Lux

Photography by David Cannon



Montreal-based artist Julia Daigle, co-founder of synth pop outfit Paupière, is back tomorrow with her debut solo album, Un singe sur l’épaule via Lisbon Lux. The new record is a collaboration between Daigle and producer and multi-instrumentalist Domininic Vanchesteing, marrying alt pop, glossy production, and sleek indie allure. The full record is out tomorrow but Daigle is sharing an early listen to the record today, premiering with Under the Radar.

Daigle’s debut album puts her in the lineage of Kate Bush-esque art pop, just with a lush, Francophone twist. She opens with decadent washes of guitar melody on “Étoile de l’aube” before exploring a hypnotic tribute to Chopin on the early highlight, “Sur la haute colline,” as well as the winding hypnotic melodies of “Écho.” Elsewhere, lead single “Usage domestique” sees Daigle leading the listener into a surprisingly danceable pop gem while “Cinq ou neuf” explores gently pulsing electronic elements. Finally, the record ends on a heady, slow-burning finish with the shifting soundscapes of “Chapelle ardente.”

Altogether the effect of these tracks is entrancing and dreamlike, a lovingly constructed reverie that recalls glossy art pop touchstones. It’s at turns alluring, luxurious, and haunted, making the path through Dailgle’s elegant new world a trip well worth taking. Listen to the full album below. Un singe sur l’épaule is out tomorrow, November 5th via Lisbon Lux.