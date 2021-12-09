 Premiere: Julianna Joy Shares New Single “Teenage Boys” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, December 9th, 2021  
Premiere: Julianna Joy Shares New Single “Teenage Boys”

New EP, Garden of Eden Coming February 11th

Dec 09, 2021 By Caleb Campbell Photography by Ally Wei
LA-based singer/songwriter Julianna Joy debuted last year with her first EP Cherries, cementing the teen songwriter’s combination of blissed-out indie pop hooks and emotive songwriting. In the months since she’s paired with pop producer Teddy Geiger to work together on her upcoming EP, Garden of Eden, due out February 11th. She’s already shared “BLOODRUNSOUT,” her first single from the EP, and today she’s back again with “Teenage Boys,” premiering with Under the Radar.

With Julianna at the cusp of leaving her teen years behind as the EP releases, “Teenage Boys” serves as the perfect goodbye to all of the era’s messy break-ups and immature boys. Joy pairs just enough indelible teenage angst with sharp songwriting and a potent pop hook, eventually building into a climactic guitar solo and a soaring chorus. She vents her frustrations in irresistible fashion, singing, “I’m so fucking bored / What is it with teenage boys / And fucking me over, bragging about a motor / And beating their feelings / It’s so unappealing, yeah.”

As Joy describes, “‘Teenage Boys’ is a personal anthem of mine. I wrote it out of the frustration I felt swiping through the guys my age on Tinder. I had just been through the most recent falling out of my on and off ex and had just been ghosted after a first date. The song houses all of my frustrations in its specific lyricism, references to scenes I saw in high school among the male half of my class, and the intense almost satirical rock guitar solo that spotlights the entire song. It’s one of my favorites on the record.”

Check out the song and lyric video below. Garden of Eden is coming on February 11th.



