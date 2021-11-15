News

All





Premiere: Kady Rain Shares New Video for “Got Away” Debut LP Kady Rain Out January 22nd

Photography by Andrew Stevens



Early next year, Austin-based partying pop singer Kady Rain is sharing her self-titled debut album, coming after a series of sugary singles over the past few years and her 2016 EP, All I Ever Wanted. Ahead of her debut she’s shared “Got Away” and “Crooked,” her first singles from the record, and today Rain is back with a new accompanying video for “Got Away,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Got Away” marries Rain’s trademark pop glitter with a healthy dose of punk bite, letting her let loose with a defiant takedown of a toxic ex. Galloping guitar riffs drive the track forward with unrelenting momentum, while Rain spits and snarls her way through the verses. The chorus ascends into a raging maelstrom of howled vocals and technicolor pop hooks, delivering a triumphant and irresistibly catchy tribute to independence. Meanwhile, the accompanying video visualizes the same story beats, featuring Rain and her posse of masked partners taking down her ex while filming on Super 8.

Rain says of the video, ”’Got Away’ was directed by Jackie Purdue Scripps and filmed in a whirlwind 8 hour shoot in East Austin, Texas, with a diverse cast and crew local to Central Texas. Some of it was shot with Super 8 film, contributing to the edgy old-school feel. The video involved some of my close friends and super-fans, bringing members of the local community together to create some magical moments! We had a ton of fun filming and I think that energy translates to the video.

The story follows the main character, artist Kady Rain, as she gathers her posse (featuring Kady Rain super-fans Macy Isbell and John Anthony Esparza) at a party to confront her ex (who is played by her real life partner and fellow co-writer on the song, Chris Michael Jones) and his respective goons, all while filming the whole encounter on her Super 8. Her ex is berating her and insulting her as always while she’s attempting to claim her independence from him, so she does what anyone would do: she punches him in the face. A fast-paced rampage ensues, where Kady and her posse put the ex in his place and pummel him and his crew while the song rages on. The music video concludes with a performance and celebration, depicting Kady triumphantly singing to an excited crowd while the ex lays defeated on the ground beside her.”

Check out the song and video below. Kady Rain is out everywhere on January 22nd.

<p>