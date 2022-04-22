News

Premiere: Karmic Debut Video For “Moonbeams” Out Now Via Bad Owl Records





LA-based indie electronic pop band Karmic have been steadily evolving, forging a distinctive style around their combination of dreamy electronic soundscapes, airy pop rhythms, and dual vocal performances from frontwomen Laura Baruch and Kyle Tkatch. Joined by multi-instrumentalist Peter Kastner, drummer/producer David Contreras and guitarist Ewan Wallace, the band have coalesced into potent alt songwriters, introducing their talents with their 2019 debut EP, This is Karmic.

Following the band’s debut, they returned in 2020 with a series of live lockdown concert features, and their quarantine singles “Living Off Love,” and “Summertime’s Gone.” Now, ahead of their upcoming full-length debut, Karmic has shared another new single, “Moonbeams,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Moonbeams” sees the band going in the direction of nocturnal dance pop, with lively dance rhythms set against Baruch and Tkatch’s trademark intertwined vocal harmonies. Pulsating synth beats and pounding percussion offer an instantly catchy pop sheen to the track, capturing the visceral driving energy of a propulsive dance beat. Yet, the band marries these elements with tight production and glassy vocal harmonies, weaving an intimate undercurrent into the danceable rhythms. Karmic’s approach thrives best when it balances dance pop maximalism with that subtle touch, resulting in an indelible combination.

As the band explains, “We started writing this song in Joshua Tree by tapping a beat on the kitchen table. Then we were off, drawing inspiration from the nature surrounding us in the desert. ‘Moonbeams’ is about deeply connecting with another human being and experiencing a powerful chemistry between two people’s energies. The production feels intimate and cozy and yet dancy and huge - capturing the desert night sky as well as the intimate bond between the two characters. We love that duality.”

Check out the song below, out now via Bad Owl Records.

