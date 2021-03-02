News

All





Premiere: Karmic Debut Video For “Summertime’s Gone” Out Now Via Bad Owl Records





LA-based indie electronic pop band Karmic have been building a rising following around their infectious electronic instrumentation and playful pop melodies, all brought together by intertwined vocal performances from the band’s two frontwomen, Laura Baruch and Kyle Tkatch. Following their 2019 EP This is Karmic, the band returned in 2020 with a series of live lockdown concert features, and the introspective quarantine single “Summertime’s Gone.” Karmic also plans to release their forthcoming debut record next year. Now the band has shared their first release of the year, a video for their newest single “Summertime’s Gone,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Summertime’s Gone” puts full focus on the rich interplay of Baruch and Tkatch’s vocals, initially enlaced in an airy acapella delivery before they are joined by handclaps, pulsating 808s, and gentle guitars. The song slowly shifts focus from the easygoing harmonies, filling out the track’s empty space with an effortless mix of organic and electronic instrumentation. The video was directed and filmed by Mike Marasco and Kasandra Baruch at Raw Media House, (who've worked before with big names such as Beyonce and Nike), further bringing out the warm mood and wistful undertones of the track. Filmed at twilight on the coast of Southern California, Baruch and Tkatch are once again the centerpieces as their voices accompany the last fleeting moments of sunlight.

Despite the slight melancholy that the night brings, the band says the track’s message “...is ultimately redemptive: that only the power of love can bring about the systemic change required to heal our political, social and economic divisions.” Check out the video below.