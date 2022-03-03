News

Premiere: Kat Frankie Shares New Single “Love” New Album Shiny Things Coming on May 13th via Grönland Records

Photography by Elina Kechicheva



This spring, Sydney-born and Berlin-based singer/songwriter Kat Frankie is set to share her fifth studio album, Shiny Things. The project is her first since her 2019 a cappella EP, B O D I E S. Her latest record finds Frankie exploring dramatically orchestrated chamber folk, in much the same vein as bands like First Aid Kit. Yet, Frankie has created a meticulously curated aesthetic that is all her own, complete with the luxuriant art and music videos that cast her as a medieval bard or servant.

The full record is out May 13th via Grönland Records, but today Frankie has shared her latest single, “Love,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

In contrast to the orchestrated dramatics of the album’s title track, “Love” at its core is a piece of stark and simple beauty, carried by sweet keening vocals and a gentle melancholic accompaniment. Frankie makes full use of the track’s spacious mix, filling it with gorgeous swaying melodies and dramatic vocal harmonies, courtesy of Fama M`Boup, crafting a track that feels rich and opulent, yet simultaneously honest and intimate. The theatrical pathos that ran through “Shiny Things” similarly bolsters the moving melodies of “Love,” as Frankie describes the yearning and loss that comes as a loving relationship crumbles.

Check out the song below, along with Frankie’s latest medieval-themed music video. Shiny Things is out everywhere on May 13th via Grönland Records.

