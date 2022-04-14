News

Premiere: Kate Clover Shares New Single “Daisy Cutter” New LP Bleed Your Heart Out Coming April 22nd via SongVest Records





LA-based punk singer/songwriter Kate Clover debuted last year with her EP, Channel Zero, reviving ‘70s punk and glam rock with an added dose of sharp pop melodies and west coast counterculture flair. Later this month she’s set to share her debut full-length record, Bleed Your Heart Out, which she’s described as inspired by the glitz and grime of classic LA punk. Bands Such as X, The Gun Club, and The Germs, spiked with a power-pop punch of the Buzzcocks.”

She already has shared the record’s lead single, “Heaven Down Here,” and today she’s back with another new single “Daisy Cutter,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Daisy Cutter” throws back to the earliest fusions of pop and punk, placing Clover’s songwriting in the lineage of bands like The Ramones with sugary sweet lyrics, rollicking tempos, and distortion-laden power chords. It’s a timeless and endlessly effective combination, offering delightfully retro style in a fuzzed-out garage rock package.

Speaking on her newest single, Kate says, “[Daisy Cutter] was the first love song I’ve ever written. Falling in love makes your heart feel like an exploding hand grenade. I wanted to draw from the concept and juxtapose it within a love song.”

She continues, saying of the accompanying video, “Visually I was inspired by Madonna’s ‘Open Your heart Video’. I grew up watching her music videos and wanted to pay homage to her. I connected to her strength, humor and sense of self at a very young age. It left a lasting impression on me. My music isn’t similar to hers, she’s pure pop but I could identify with her attitude which felt punk to me.”

Check out the single and accompanying music video, directed by Nicole Lipp, below. Bleed Your Heart Out is coming April 22nd via SongVest Records.

