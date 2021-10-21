News

Premiere: Katelyn Tarver Shares New Single "Hurt Like That" Subject To Change Out November 12

Photography by Ethan Gulley



Los Angeles-based alt pop singer/songwriter Katelyn Tarver has bounced around in the acting and songwriting worlds for years before breaking into her solo career with a slew of singles and EP releases. Most recently, she shared her 2018 Kool-Aid EP, solidifying her combination of folk, indie rock, and pop charisma.

Next month she’s sharing her debut record, Subject To Change, and she’s been leading up to the release with a handful of new singles, including “Shit Happens, “All Our Friends Are Splitting Up,” and “Nicer.” Today she’s back with her new single, “Hurt Like That,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Hurt Like That” initially begins as a heartbreak ballad, carried by gently finger-picked guitar tones and Tarver’s contemplative vocal performance. Yet as the percussion enters, the core of the song shifts from heartbreak to anger, instead becoming a vibrant alt pop reproach for a callous lover一”You just said goodbye / I couldn’t even fight it / Broke my heart / I thought I’d never get it back / I want you to hurt like that.” Tarver’s sweet vocals belie a wave of deep burning anger, with Tarver deploying her eminently catchy melodies and sharp lyricism as a weapon, turning them back against the one who broke her heart.

Tarver says of the track, “‘Hurt Like That’ is about that feeling when you’re in the eye of the storm of heartbreak. A moment of clarity of seeing the person who broke your heart for who they really are instead of who you thought they were. When you let someone into your life and then they abruptly walk away, you’re left with a million questions. Who were they? What went wrong? Are they thinking of me? Did this ever actually mean anything or were they lying the whole time? You feel tricked and embarrassed and sad and it feels like the only thing that might bring some relief is if they are hurting as much as you are.”

Check out the song below and watch for Subject To Change, out November 12.

