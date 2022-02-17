News

All





Premiere: Katie Tupper Shares New Track “Misbehavin’” Debut EP Towards the End Out February 18th via Arts & Crafts

Photography by Thomas Van Der Zaag



Tomorrow, Canadian neo-soul singer/songwriter Katie Tupper is set to share her debut EP, Towards the End. She debuted last year with the EP’s first single “Live Inside,” before following with “How I Can Get Your Love” and this year’s “Danny,” cementing her style with serene and soulful reflections on young love. Today, ahead of the record’s full release, Tupper has shared one of the album’s highlights, “Misbehavin,’” along with an accompanying video, premiering early with Under the Radar.

“Misbehavin’” finds Tupper settled and intimate, yet supremely confident, offering up a tribute to breaking bad habits and settling down with the one you love. She strikes a narrow balance between the vivid romanticism of soul and the hushed confessions of a folk singer/songwriter, shimmering with lustrous beauty, yet sharing starkly honest truths.

A slinking melody and playful rhythms accompany Tupper’s silken vocal performance, brightened by swelling strings and starry bursts of horns. All the while, the lyrics show the hesitant joy of finding someone you are ready to share a life with一“Maybe you could be there for me / Give me what I never thought I’d want from you / I won’t miss misbehavin’ / For you.

Tupper explains, “‘Misbehavin’ is a song I wrote for my partner. I realized when we first started dating that I had a lot of bad habits that I had built with previous partners and I was ready to break them for him. This song is super special to me because I think sonically it’s the closest to myself I’ve ever felt in a song. [Producer] Connor Seidel and I spent a really long time perfecting the sound of this song and placing everything intentionally. I also love all the live horns that we got to have in this song - it felt luxurious to have a real musician play horns but it really does add so much to the song.”

Check out the song below, along with the charming homespun video. Towards the End is out tomorrow, February 18th via Arts & Crafts.

<p>