 Premiere: Katie Tupper Shares New Track “Misbehavin’” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, February 17th, 2022  
Subscribe

Premiere: Katie Tupper Shares New Track “Misbehavin’”

Debut EP Towards the End Out February 18th via Arts & Crafts

Feb 17, 2022 By Caleb Campbell Photography by Thomas Van Der Zaag
Bookmark and Share


Tomorrow, Canadian neo-soul singer/songwriter Katie Tupper is set to share her debut EP, Towards the End. She debuted last year with the EP’s first single “Live Inside,” before following with “How I Can Get Your Love” and this year’s “Danny,” cementing her style with serene and soulful reflections on young love. Today, ahead of the record’s full release, Tupper has shared one of the album’s highlights, “Misbehavin,’” along with an accompanying video, premiering early with Under the Radar.

“Misbehavin’” finds Tupper settled and intimate, yet supremely confident, offering up a tribute to breaking bad habits and settling down with the one you love. She strikes a narrow balance between the vivid romanticism of soul and the hushed confessions of a folk singer/songwriter, shimmering with lustrous beauty, yet sharing starkly honest truths.

A slinking melody and playful rhythms accompany Tupper’s silken vocal performance, brightened by swelling strings and starry bursts of horns. All the while, the lyrics show the hesitant joy of finding someone you are ready to share a life with一“Maybe you could be there for me / Give me what I never thought I’d want from you / I won’t miss misbehavin’ / For you.

Tupper explains, “‘Misbehavin’ is a song I wrote for my partner. I realized when we first started dating that I had a lot of bad habits that I had built with previous partners and I was ready to break them for him. This song is super special to me because I think sonically it’s the closest to myself I’ve ever felt in a song. [Producer] Connor Seidel and I spent a really long time perfecting the sound of this song and placing everything intentionally. I also love all the live horns that we got to have in this song - it felt luxurious to have a real musician play horns but it really does add so much to the song.”

Check out the song below, along with the charming homespun video. Towards the End is out tomorrow, February 18th via Arts & Crafts.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent