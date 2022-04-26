News

Premiere: Katrina Ford Shares New Single "Peach" Debut Self-Titled Solo EP Out June 24th via Violin Films.





Katrina Ford has long been a staple of the indie underground. Ford is perhaps best known for her time fronting Celebration and Mt. Royal, in addition to her time singing backup for TV On The Radio’s first albums and adding her voice to records from Future Islands, Foals, and UNKLE.

Though she’s been quiet for a few years, this summer Ford is set to share her debut solo EP, Katrina Ford. She teased the record last month with her lead single “Peace Out” and followed with another new single “Gleaming the Cube.” Today, Ford has shared her latest single “Peach,” along with a new video, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Peach” finds Ford operating in an operatic goth rock mode, letting loose her soaring vocals over top of rippling guitar melodies, spacious percussion, and watery synth lines. Ford’s voice holds rare cinematic power, adding a bold pop sensibility to the spikey avant-garde edges of art rock. But swirling beneath the alluring performances, “Peaches” has a darker lyrical element, reflecting on themes of abuse and healing through destruction.

As Ford explains, “The things they said before they bruised you.

The confusing sweet rot of defending my abusers. I know the things that said to justify violations seemed to make sense at the time. These things have a way of floating to the surface to be healed.. anger and destruction have their own medicine. Sometimes only through total self-destruction can we be reborn. I once knew a person who had L /O/ V /E tattooed on their knuckles and punched at every reflection. They frequently shattered mirrors in public. I relate to them in my own way.”

As for the EP, Ford shares of the forthcoming project: “I’m a bit of a maximalist that can’t organize…it’s empowering, self-help tunes. Musical spell-casting for law of attraction and alchemical dance therapy shadow work. The guiding principle imagined was, ‘What would this sound like blasting out of a car going at high speed?’ But the internal intention was to evoke an invitation to journey back from the underworld of soul retrieval…to bring back layers of drippy, happy hammering synths dotted with the humor of digital claps, an interjected alchemy of weaving therapy into the art, from dark to light.”

Check out the song and video below. Katrina Ford is out everywhere on June 24th via Violin Films.

