Premiere: Katy Guillen & The Drive Share New Single “Bottom Of Your Belly” Debut LP Another One Gained Is Out August 19th

Photography by Morgan Jones



Kansas City-based duo Katy Guillen & The Drive is a new indie rock outfit from singer/songwriter Katy Guillen and drummer Stephanie Williams. After getting their start in the 2010s with her similarly-named previous band, Katy Guillen and The Girls, Guillen and Williams broke off on their own in 2020 with their debut EP, Dream Girl. The EP dropped right before lockdowns began, and the pair spent the subsequent year learning home recording and writing their follow-up. They gave their first taste of new material in 2021 with the four-track Battles EP, and next month the duo are back with their debut LP, Another One Gained.

Earlier this year, the band shared the record’s first singles, “Set In Stone” and “Discoloration,” and today they’re back with a new single, “Bottom Of Your Belly,” premiering with Under the Radar.

After the smokey edges of the band’s previous single, “Bottom Of Your Belly” shows a more hopeful side to the band, offering a sunny reflection on pushing past fear into uncharted waters. Guillen and Williams bring forth a simple and timeless indie rock sound carried by Guillen’s chugging guitar and Williams’ driving drums, yet they also show off effortless instrumental chemistry, locking into an easygoing groove that gives both members a chance to shine. Together, the pair brings to mind open roads, clear skies, and the hope of new possibilities, encapsulated in Guillen’s standout climactic guitar solo.

Guillen says of the track, “‘Bottom Of Your Belly’ is an anthemic push forward to overcome fear and embrace the unknown. Written in a time of transition, the song is about that agonizing pit in the core of our stomachs – the physical manifestation of my own self-doubt, loneliness, and mistrust. While it begins as a desperate outcry of feeling lost and left behind, the song culminates in courage. The galvanizing guitar solo represents an awakening of inner strength, where I welcome change with open arms.”

Check out the song below. Another One Gained is out everywhere on August 19th.

