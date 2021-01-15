News

Premiere: Keaton Henson – “The Road to Lilly’s” from ‘Supernova’ Soundtrack Soundtrack Available Digitally from Lakeshore Records on January 29

Lakeshore Records will release Supernova—Original Motion Picture Soundtrack as a digital album on January 29.

Supernova features the first original film score by Keaton Henson, adding another endeavor to the enigmatic artist’s already lengthy list of varied accomplishments. The poet, graphic novelist and, of course, musician’s latest record, Monument, was released just last October—but fans can already dive into a new work that sees him exploring another direction, using a sting section and piano to track and complement the film’s emotional flow.

You can get a preview of the score by listening to one beautiful track, titled “The Road to Lilly’s,” below. What begins with a somewhat melancholy grows into something surprisingly uplifting over the course of two-and-a-half short minutes, thanks to Henson’s gorgeous string composition:

From the writer-director of Hinterland, Harry MacQueen, comes the new film Supernova, starring Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci. The stars play Sam and Tusker, a couple of two decades, who are forced to adjust to their changing lives as Tusker begins to succumb to a diagnosis of early-onset dementia. Knowing they don’t have much time left, they chart a road trip together to visit old friends and meaningful places from their lives.

The film releases on January 29. Keaton Henson’s soundtrack will arrive digitally from Lakeshore Records on the same day. (Preorder it here.)

Check out the movie’s trailer, as well as the soundtrack’s cover artwork below.

