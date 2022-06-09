News

Premiere: Kid Moxie Shares New Video for “On A Sunday Night” Better Than Electric Out June 10th on Pasadena Records

Photography by George Tripodakis



LA-based composer, producer, and musician Elena Charbila has been building her name as a musical polymath, writing and composing music for commercial campaigns, soundtracks, and for her own shimmering alt pop moniker, Kid Moxie. Tomorrow, Charbila is back with her new album, Better Than Electric, the latest encapsulation of her self-described “cinematic pop.”

Written and recorded under the early lockdown days of the pandemic, the album represents a return to the glittery world of Kid Moxie, with all of its icy synths, pounding new wave stomp, and Charbila’s magnetic vocal talents. As she describes, “This album is as close to my emotional and sonic sensibilities as can possibly be. It’s a blending of everything I love to listen to, every song is a cinematic scene, and the lyrics are there to ideally serve the picture.”

Charbila has already shared the singles “Better Than Electric,” “Shine,” and, most recently, “On A Sunday Night,” and today she’s back with the accompanying video for “On A Sunday Night,” premiering with Under the Radar.

As Charbila describes, the sweeping synth pop found in “On A Sunday Night” was inspired by Charbila’s nights spent driving through LA. Fittingly, the track is the perfect accompaniment for an evening drive through city streets, with the steady drums imitating the beating pulse of the city and the chilly beds of synths capturing its indelible neon-soaked beauty. The track is cinematic pop in its truest form, bringing every hint of dreamlike beauty and wistful imagination to vivid life. Meanwhile, the accompanying video is an equally intoxicating neon dream, with Charbila playing the role of a chauffeur to her passengers’ hazy nighttime reveries.

Charbila explains, “One of my favourite things to do is drive at night in L.A, I feel like nighttime is when the city radiates its magic the most. ‘On A Sunday Night’ is a song about love as much as it is an ode to the city that inspired it. In the video, I play a chauffeur in a white 70s Cadillac roaming the neon-soaked streets of Hollywood. I share dreamlike moments with the passengers while they do the same with each other.”

Check out the song and video below. Better Than Electric is out June 10th on Pasadena Records.

