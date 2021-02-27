News

Premiere: Kidi Band Debuts New Single, "Free Will" So Good Is Out March 19th





LA-based indie quartet Kidi Band creates surreal patchworks of experimental folk, recalling the fascinating explorations of early Animal Collective, the warm organic instrumentation of Dirty Projectors, and the boundless rhythms of Tune-Yards. The band debuted in 2016 with Gimme Gimme and now, almost five years later, is following with its newest record, So Good. The band has also shared its latest single, “Free Will,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Fervent chants introduce “Free Will,” rushing through an overwhelming assault of solipsistic questioning. Each one hits quickly and breaks away, accompanied by understated buzzing acoustic riffs, isolated shots of percussion, and an unwavering vocal rhythm. The lyrics dive inward, looking at the concept of free will and the terrifying implications of their questioning. The band nails the anxious undercurrent behind the contemplations, almost as if the walls are collapsing in on the track.

The labyrinthian maze of lyrics narrows at the midpoint to a feverish refrain, now backed by explosive West African rhythms. “Where is the line between what is me and what is not me/Between what is free and what is not free,” the band asks, carrying the track to its close as the unison chants grow ever higher and more intense. The shout-sung track is a disorienting rush, yet the invigorating experimental bent is sure to keep listeners coming back.

The band says of the song, “‘Free Will’ plunges its listener into a whirlpool of expansive inquiry. Where is the origin of thought? Am I in control of my body and mind? What am I? This mechanical and relentless track illustrates a dynamic soundscape of grappling with these impossible questions. All four band members shout-sing the refrain: ‘Where is the line between what is me and what is not me/Between what is free and what is not free,’ wholly summing up the song and suggesting these questions should keep being asked, over and over, again and again.” Check out the track below and watch for So Good, out March 19th.