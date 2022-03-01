News

All





Premiere: King of Foxes Shares New Video for “Doomed To Repeat” New LP Twilight of the Empire Due Out September 2022 via Crystal Baby Music





Canadian-based, indie rock outfit King of Foxes are back this fall with their upcoming third full-length album, Twilight of the Empire. Led by singer/songwriter and guitarist Olivia Street, the band have crafted a potent indie rock style, encapsulating and distilling their influences into a mix of polished songwriting, infectious guitar hooks, and evocative lyricism. Last month, the band shared their latest single from the upcoming record, “Doomed To Repeat,” and today they’ve shared the accompanying video, premiering with Under the Radar.

“Doomed To Repeat” finds Street exploring her own self-destructive tendencies in a relentlessly catchy fashion. Rollicking piano melodies and staccato guitar lines lend the track an upbeat freewheeling feel, supporting Street’s indelible vocals and the song’s irresistible hook. The resulting track is an ebullient joy, even while Street’s lyrics reveal the turmoil of past mistakes returning to haunt you一“But when you come around / There are all sorts of cracks to be found / In the peace that I keep / And I’m dragging a stone up that hill on my own / It’s a past that I’m doomed to repeat.”

Speaking on the single, Street explains: “There’s an oft-repeated phrase about letting go of “all the things which no longer serve you.” It’s way easier said than done. I’ve often found myself stuck in the messy intersection between my needs and the realities of the situation I find myself in. Like Sisyphus, you might be pushing the same rock up the same mountain every day. Something has to give.”

Check out the song and video below. Twilight of the Empire is out everywhere in September of this year, via Crystal Baby Music.

<p>