Premiere: L.A. Peach Shares New Single “Power Trip” Welcome to L.A. Peach Out November 18th

Photography by Luke Tapley



Next week London indie pop quartet L.A. Peach are sharing their debut EP, Welcome to L.A. Peach. Led by bandleader John James Davies, the indie pop collective pulls from neon-lit nights for a slinking ‘80s-inspired sound. The quartet shared the EP’s lead single “Amateur” last month and today they’re teasing towards the album with one last release, “Power Trip,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Power Trip” sees the band taking on the role of an ‘80s lounge band, with all of the accompanying sleaze, grime, and silky smooth sax solos. Davies layers on the dramatics, set against watery keys and winding guitars. Meanwhile, the band pays tribute to their sublimely trashy surroundings, recalling the tongue-in-cheek lounge lizard antics of Alex Cameron. Davies brags to the listener, “You might walk in with your head held high / But I can tell you baby / I’m the king of this bar / Cocaine and grime soaking in on each knee / Minimum wage / I am the king of this bar.”

Davies explained of the track, “‘Power Trip’ is about creepy power-hungry men. You know the type I mean; the ones that need to become extinct. The ones that don’t allow for safe spaces to be created. The ones that make you ill at ease in all situations. I did my best to create a character that you hate! And I hope you all hate him as much as we do!”

Check out the song and video below. Welcome to L.A. Peach is out everywhere on November 18th.

